LIVE UPDATES FROM QUEBEC PROVINCIAL ELECTION
CTV News
Breaking:
CAQ elected as Quebec's next government
WATCH LIVE
CTV News special coverage of the Quebec election
LIVE NOW: CTV News special coverage of the Quebec election
'Never betrayed my values': Philippe Couillard
Air Date: October 1, 2018
Duceppe on PQ: 'I'm not surprised by results'
Air Date: October 1, 2018
Support seems to collapse for Parti Quebecois
Air Date: October 1, 2018
Que. Liberals see huge losses in Eastern Townships
Air Date: October 1, 2018
CTV News declares a CAQ majority government
Air Date: October 1, 2018
Doug Ford worried feds threw Ont. farmers 'under the bus'
Quebec dairy farmers strongly react to USMCA deal
Air Date: October 1, 2018
Women caught defacing Muslim candidate's sign
Air Date: September 30, 2018
Las Vegas shooting: Life after the tragedy, one year later
Pushing for youth votes on Election Day
Air Date: October 1, 2018
1924-2018: Remembering Charles Aznavour
Air Date: October 1, 2018
Quebec Solidaire optimistic ahead of election
Air Date: September 30, 2018
Race to reach survivors as death toll rises in Indonesia
Weekend Bite: Willow Inn turns new leaf
Air Date: September 29, 2018
Mose at the Movies: Hell Fest
Air Date: September 29, 2018
How significant was the Facebook security breach?
Air Date: September 29, 2018
Hundreds dead after powerful tsunami pummels Indonesia
Low on power? How to make your smartphone battery last
'I don't pretend to be perfect': GG Payette on first year
Former Concordia coach continues to inspire
Air Date: September 28, 2018
What’s On: Flying motorcycles at the Bell Centre
Air Date: September 28, 2018
PQ spoof website draws controversy
Air Date: September 28, 2018
Gripes of cannabis legalization
Air Date: September 28, 2018
Virtue, Moir talk about upcoming Canada tour
Air Date: September 27, 2018
What’s On: JDRF cyclothon
Air Date: September 28, 2018
Trending: Newlyweds get a wrapped house
Air Date: September 28, 2018
Interview with PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee
Air Date: September 27, 2018
How PQ, QS are trying to carry on Levesque legacy
Air Date: September 27, 2018
Watchdog: Privacy concerns at crisis levels
Air Date: September 27, 2018
Analysis: personal attacks in campaign's last week
Air Date: September 27, 2018
Eyewitness describes Laval murder
Will Marquette riding remain in Liberal hands?
Air Date: September 26, 2018
What's On: Girls for the Cure
Air Date: September 27, 2018
Groundbreaking cardio tool comes to MUHC
Air Date: September 26, 2018
Spike Lee descends on Black Film Fest
Air Date: September 26, 2018
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 7:18PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 1, 2018 8:08PM EDT
Quebec 2018: live blog of election results
CAQ elected as Quebec's government with a majority
Liberals will be official opposition in Quebec
Quebec Solidaire makes big gains on and off island of Montreal
Jean-Francois Lisée loses his seat as he leads PQ to one of its worst showings in history
Gina Cody honoured in Canadian first: Concordia renames engineering faculty for female benefactor
Backpacks, jewelry, and a wheelchair: A look inside the STM's lost and found
Laurier-Dorion is the riding to watch
Air Date: September 25, 2018
false
What's On: Comic Vision fights blindness
Air Date: September 26, 2018
Family and faculty celebrate opening of state-of-the-art school for children with special needs
Shriners Hospital using motion-capture technology in patient care
