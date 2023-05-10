Que. woman pleading with city council to let her stay in her commercial-zone apartment

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won't resign

U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn't deserve. Afterward, he said wouldn't drop his reelection bid, defying calls to resign.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon