Que. woman arrested for allegedly swiping Amazon parcels

A 57-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning in Sherbrooke, Que. for allegedly stealing six parcels from several people’s property.

Sherbrooke Police Service (SPS) officers we dispatched to a residence on Hélène-Boullé St., where the suspect was conducting a “garage sale.”

“Several citizens had noticed the presence of possibly stolen goods. According to our information, the woman was caught stealing Amazon parcels from the homes of many local residents," police claimed in a press release.

Videos of these thefts are circulating on social media, according to the police.

Police allegedly seized “several electronic items directly related to the mail thefts,” as well as the suspect's vehicle. Police claim the woman then became aggressive towards the officers.

“She grabbed one of the officers and pushed him in the chest, kicking him as well. She had to be handcuffed and taken to SPS headquarters,” the police department claimed in the same press release.

The suspect was released on a promise to appear. She is expected to face charges of mail theft, assaulting police officers and obstructing their work.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the SPS is responsible for investigating the case.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 28, 2023