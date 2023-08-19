Que. police investigating woman's 'suspicious death' near Drummondville

Quebec provincial police are investigating the "suspicious" death of a woman near Drummondville, Que., in the Centre-du-Québec region.

A police spokesperson confirmed to CTV officers arrived at the scene on regional road 7 in Wickham, Que. at around noon.

According to spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert, officers discovered the victim's lifeless body in a rural area, and she was pronounced dead on the spot.

A man on the scene was arrested and taken to hospital for medical evaluation. He will be interviewed by police at a later date.

The ages of the woman nor the man were immediately available. Their relation to each other is also unclear.

-- More details to come. Published with files from The Canadian Press.