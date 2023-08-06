Que. motorcyclist dies on closed-track circuit

A 37-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday morning in Saint-Pie, Que., in the Montérégie region.

The motorcyclist was driving on a closed circuit track at the Sanair complex when he lost control of his vehicle at around 10:45 am. He then crashed into a low wall," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sergeant Stéphane Tremblay.

The man was sent to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A coroner and an investigator specializing in reconstructions will investigate the circumstances of the accident, police said.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 6, 2023.