Que. judge rejects injuction request to suspend ban on prayer rooms in schools

A Quebec Superior Court judge has rejected a request for an injunction that would have suspended a ban on prayer rooms in Quebec public schools.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the National Council of Canadian Muslims argued that the ban caused irreparable harm to Muslim students.

Judge Lukasz Granosik disagreed, ruling on Wednesday that the groups failed to prove an urgent need to suspend the province's decree while the case was heard.

In April, Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville prohibited public schools from making prayer spaces available to students, citing the province's policy on institutional secularism.

Drainville said that students would still be allowed to pray discreetly and silently.

But the groups argued that students had been threatened with disciplinary action for attempting to pray on school grounds.

This file by the Canadian Press was first published in French on June 14, 2023.