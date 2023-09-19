Que. housing minister: Transferring your lease 'is giving the next person someone else's property'
Quebec's minister responsible for housing, France-Élaine Duranceau, wonders whether it would be better to intervene in rent increases when a dwelling is transferred from one tenant to another, rather than in lease transfers.
During Tuesday's parliamentary committee study of her bill, the housing minister seemed to continue to have reservations about lease transfers by tenants.
Transferring your lease "is giving the next person someone else's property," she said in a conversation with David Searle, a lawyer and lecturer in housing law.
"Transferring a lease is not the answer," she added. She asked Searle if it wouldn't be better to intervene at the source of the problem: the fact that, at the time of the transfer, "there are rent increases that aren't what you'd like, so shouldn't we be working on those?"
Searle replied that tenant advocacy organizations would certainly be in favour of such a measure, which would help keep rents down.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 19, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
Trudeau stands by allegation as India denies link to killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by Canadian intelligence indicating India played a role in the death of a Canadian citizen despite New Delhi calling the claim 'absurd,' and is calling on the country to take the matter 'seriously.'
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned. Zelenskyy is expected to arrive late Thursday.
Canadian housing costs have hit 30-year high, StatCan data shows
Canadians are paying more for rental units than in the last 30 years as inflation continues to climb, Statistics Canada data shows.
These are the foods costing you more, or less, according Canada's latest inflation update
The Consumer Price Index report from Statistics Canada shows a number of food items decreasing in price from July to August 2023, but year-over-year inflation rates remain high. Here's what's costing you more.
Randy Hillier back in court seeking location change for 'Freedom Convoy' jury trial
Former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier, who is facing charges in connection with last year's "Freedom Convoy," is seeking for a second time to move his jury trial away from Ottawa.
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
U.S. parents whose kids bought virtual gear without their knowledge on the popular Fortnite video game could soon be able to get a refund.
Russia is weaponizing food, energy and children in war against Ukraine: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is 'weaponizing' everything from food and energy to abducted children in its war against Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Police dog finds Ontario senior missing for hours in ravine
A missing senior has been located by a police dog after being stranded for hours 'at the bottom of a ravine' in southern Ontario on Monday.
-
Police defend use of Taser on 12-year-old who allegedly assaulted Oshawa school staff member
Police are defending the use of a Taser to stop a 12-year-old girl from allegedly assaulting a school staff member in Oshawa, Ont.
-
Is Drake leaving Toronto? Rapper buys new house in Houston, Texas
After years of searching, Drake has apparently found a new place to call home – in Houston, Texas.
Atlantic
-
NS RCMP to issue apology to African Nova Scotians for historical use of street checks
The Nova Scotia RCMP is planning to make a formal apology to African Nova Scotians over the historical use of street checks and other interactions they say have had a negative impact on the community.
-
N.L. dentist who allowed jail guard to pull teeth from sedated inmate pleads guilty
A dentist who allowed a Newfoundland and Labrador corrections officer to extract teeth from a sedated inmate has pleaded guilty to assault.
-
'Yes — this is the new normal': Lee damage relatively minor, but more big Maritime storms expected
Post-tropical storm Lee rolled through the region over the weekend, bringing heavy winds and flash flooding, and experts say there's likely more storms to come in the years ahead.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 9: Detective to continue testimony
The ongoing terrorism-motivated trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally striking a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its ninth day Tuesday as testimony continues.
-
Fatal collision involving pedestrian under investigation
London police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.
-
Inquest hears from OPP officers who shot Exeter, Ont. man
A mandatory inquest into the shooting death of Wade Vander Wal heard from the OPP officers who fatally shot the Exeter native on Dec. 3, 2019.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man jailed 17 years for his role in arson that killed three people
Jared Herrick has been sentenced to 17 years in jail for the deaths of three people killed in an April 2021 arson attack in Sudbury.
-
Gas company working to restore service after leak in downtown Sudbury
Crews from Enbridge worked through the night to repair a gas pipeline damaged during construction in downtown Sudbury and are working to restore service to customers Tuesday.
-
Woman was held hostage, repeatedly assaulted, Timmins police say
A 54-year-old man is facing sexual assault, forcible confinement and numerous other charges connected with a month-long ordeal endured by a Timmins woman.
Calgary
-
'Cautious optimism' expressed by Alberta's top doctor amid Calgary E. coli outbreak
Alberta's chief medical officer of health spoke optimistically Tuesday about the ongoing E. coli outbreak in Calgary.
-
$20K in jewelry believed to have been stolen off of bus at Calgary airport: police
Police believe a bag containing approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry was stolen off a bus at the Calgary airport last month.
-
Missing teen, 16, last seen in NE Calgary: police
Ethan Hunter-Duvar, 16, was last seen on September 9, 2023, leaving his home in Marlborough, according to the Calgary Police Service.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING K-W Symphony says it needs $2 million to restructure
Almost three days after the abrupt cancellation of its upcoming season, the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony has released a statement addressing its financial problems.
-
Person airlifted after Waterloo crash
Waterloo regional police say a cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Waterloo.
-
Former Kitchener, Ont. teacher who taped students to chairs found guilty of professional misconduct
The Ontario Teachers College found the teacher's actions amounted to psychological or emotional abuse.
Vancouver
-
Transit use in some parts of Metro Vancouver has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, TransLink says
With transit ridership now exceeding pre-pandemic levels in some parts of Metro Vancouver, local leadership is once again asking the provincial and federal governments to fund expansion plans.
-
Court rules that Vancouver woman's birds are pets, not poultry
A Vancouver woman has won her fight with the city and been allowed to keep two guinea fowl hens on her property for the "pure joy of companionship" they provide, a judge has ruled.
-
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Insured damages from summer storms in Alberta top $300M, estimate shows
Severe storms in Alberta and the Prairies this summer resulted in more than $300 million in insured losses, according to initial estimates from the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
-
Shelter-in-place issued on O'Chiese First Nation ends but armed man still at large: RCMP
The shelter-in-place issued for the O'Chiese First Nation early Tuesday has ended but the man RCMP said 'fired shots on police' remained at large.
-
1 charged in fatal hit-and-run in Red Deer
A Red Deer man has been charged after a fatal hit-and-run in that city over the weekend.
Windsor
-
No sign of Lemmy: Dogsitter already facing criminal charges again fails to appear in court
After spending more than $45,000, making multiple appearances in front of a judge and suffering a major health issue, Greg Marentette has walked out of court without having his dog returned to him — yet again.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 9: Detective to continue testimony
The ongoing terrorism-motivated trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally striking a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its ninth day Tuesday as testimony continues.
-
Damage estimated at $100,000 after vacant house fire
Firefighters were called to a vacant house at the corner of Aylmer and University on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Regina mother charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter in son's death found not guilty
A Regina mother accused of killing her 18-month-old son has been found not guilty.
-
Trial for Sask. hockey coach accused of sexual assault begins in Regina
The trial for a former Saskatchewan hockey coach accused of assault and sexual assault began in Regina on Tuesday.
-
Man who severely injured Regina boy while driving impaired sentenced to 2 years in prison
A 47-year-old Regina man who severely injured a 7-year-old boy who was waiting for a school bus while driving impaired has been sentenced to two years behind bars.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa committee approves new garbage plan for 4-day collection week, use of private landfills
The city of Ottawa's environment and climate change committee has approved a plan to drop Fridays as a waste collection day, stop accepting leaf and yard waste in the green bin, and send some garbage to private landfills.
-
18-year-old arrested following Monday morning shooting
Ottawa police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a shooting Monday morning.
-
Ottawa police warn of observed uptick in impaired driving
Ottawa police are warning of an apparent increase in impaired driving in the capital.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dentist threatened women with legal action for bad online reviews
Two Saskatchewan women turned to the privacy commissioner after a marketing company hired by a Saskatoon dentist started pressuring them to take down negative online reviews.
-
Sask. pronoun policy: Judge to hear arguments in injunction application
A hearing for the injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s parental inclusion and consent policy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
-
One man's lifelong quest to find the grave of a Saskatoon pioneer
Obert Friggstad never imagined that buying a house on St. Henry Avenue in Saskatoon’s Exhibition neighbourhood would lead to a lifelong fact-finding mission.