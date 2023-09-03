Que. crash leaves two in their 70s in critical condition
Two people in their 70s are in critical condition following a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle Sunday evening in Brownsburg-Chatham, Que. in the Laurentians.
The accident took place at around 5 p.m. on Route du Canton, also known as Highway 148.
According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a vehicle heading west was trying to make a left turn toward a private entrance when it hit a motorcycle going east.
The two injured people, a man and a woman, were on the motorcycle. They were rushed to hospital in critical condition.
The two people in the car were not injured.
“For the moment, we do not know why the vehicle that wanted to make a left turn did not give way to the motorcycle. The driver might not have seen them, or may have been blinded by the sun,” said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.
Police are still investigating the details of the accident.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 3, 2023
