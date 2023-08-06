Que. condo owners considering taking managers to court over building conditions

Hundreds of people in a Cote Saint-Luc condo complex say their building has fallen into disrepair, despite having their condo fees recently hiked by 25 per cent.

“Every year we’re adding money, money, money, and nothing is happening,” said Dana Proubska, who owns a condo at the Presidential Tower.

On July 5, residents say they received a notice that their fees were going to rise. However, they say, the building has several unresolved cleanliness issues, and they don’t know where the money is going.

“We feel we lost total power of our investments and our places,” said Proubska. “Decisions are being made without our consultation.”

She says a lot of people in the building are afraid to come forward. Another resident, Elona Kravetz, believes she was kicked off the board of directors after advocating for her neighbours.

“When I started to say my opinion, board members didn’t accept (it),” she said. “Access was cut to the financial statements, to meetings.”

She says condo owners have a right to know how their money is being spent. Several people have also criticized the building’s management, claiming they’ve taken advantage of those who are more vulnerable.

“Here, people, they are sick,” said resident Soloman Suissa.”Why? Because they are old. They don’t know what is going on.”

“In addition to the condo fees and my mortgage, I have to have money to eat, to support my son,” said another resident, Carmen Schneider. “But I don't have any of that money left.”

Residents are considering a class-action lawsuit, and some have already hired their own lawyers.

“You can force the board to deal fairly with all co-owners, and to do the work it’s supposed to do,” Montreal laywer Julius Grey told CTV.

The next general assembly meeting is set to take place virtually on Aug. 24.

The building’s manager refused to give an interview to CTV News. The board of directors did not return CTV’s request for comment by deadline.