The Couillard government is set to table its last budget before the October 1 elections, and it’s expected to be a $110 billion budget focused on spending and improving quality of life for Quebecers.

Québec has three objectives when it reveals its budget Tuesday afternoon: to reinvest in health and education, give families more free time and ensure greater tax fairness.

Finance Minister Carlos Leitao will present his fifth budget at a time when government coffers are well stocked.

He alluded to more investment in health and education and more investment in mobility – likely the Montreal metro’s blue line extension, as well as the planned extension of Highway 19.

He’s also looking to give employees more paid leave.

While there likely won’t be any tax relief for individuals, there will probably be some tax relief for small and mid-sized business that will soon be adjusting for a higher minimum wage, as well as the planned extended paid leave.

There will also be more money put into job training, as some companies are struggling to find enough workers.

There is $2 billion earmarked towards paying down the debt, and Leitao said that money will be recurring for a total of $10 billion over the next five years.

“I have no control over what the polls say, they’ll say what they say. All I can do is continue doing the work that we have been doing since 2014. This is not new. We’ve been doing the same things since 2014, which is to make sure that our public finances are well in order and if you pay attention to any media outside Quebec, it is very clearly established that Quebec is now one of the better performing jurisdictions in Canada,” he said.

Leitao said that even if Ottawa doesn’t intend to do it, the Quebec government is set to tax Netflix.

Leitao showed off his new shoes, as is custom, saying he ordered them online from Aldo. They were delivered by Aldo founder Aldo Bensadoun himself.

CAQ Leader Francois Legault already gave some indication he opposes the budget, saying he wants to see more tax cuts for individuals, which is unlikel, as well as Kindergarten for four year olds and lower school taxes.

The budget drops at 4 p.m. Tuesday.