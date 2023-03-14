Quebec solidaire victory a defeat for 'politics of division,' says Nadeau-Dubois

The victory of Québec solidaire in the byelection in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne is a defeat for the 'politics of division' of Premier François Legault, says party spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

He believes the election of Guillaume Cliche-Rivard on Monday night is a sign that many Quebecers are opposed to the Coalition Avenir Québec's way of governing and want to rally behind his party's approach instead.

"This victory is a breath of fresh air," he said at a press conference.

"It is confirmation that there is opposition to François Legault in Quebec and that the most effective opposition is Québec solidaire. Last night's result is a good dose of hope for all those people, and there are many who do not recognize themselves in the premier's speech."

His co-spokesperson and MP in Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques, Manon Massé, spoke of an "alliance between generations" that bore fruit in the riding.

It was expected to be a close fight between Christopher Baenninger, who was trying to keep the riding in the Liberal fold after the resignation of former leader Dominique Anglade, and the QS candidate, who won with 44.5 per cent of the vote.

A result that even Québec solidaire, which was confident of winning, had not anticipated, said Nadeau-Dubois.

"The call to rally and unify that Guillaume and Québec solidaire have launched during the election campaign was heard beyond our expectations," said the MP for Gouin. We expected a closer result, but we welcome it with modesty as an encouragement to continue to bring together all Quebecers."

HOUSING PRIORITY

In a press conference, Cliche-Rivard thanked his constituents and pledged to represent them all, regardless of their political allegiance.

He attributed his electoral result to the political record of Québec solidaire and the nearly continuous work in the riding since the general election last October.

The new MNA, 12th in the parliamentary team he will soon join at the National Assembly, intends to make housing his number one priority in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne.

"I want to put in place quick and constructive proposals that will make a real difference on the ground," he announced. "We must ensure that the people of Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne can pay their rent and find housing."

A lawyer specializing in immigration law, Cliche-Rivard also intends to be "a strong voice for inclusion" in the National Assembly.

Guillaume Cliche-Rivard celebrates his victory in the Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne byelection on March 13, 2023.

"We're here to say that we can love Quebec and its language without pointing the finger at immigrants, without accusing them of being the source of our challenges. We will not build a country by dividing, by leaving people behind."

The co-spokesperson would not confirm whether his new colleague would become an official critic in this area. "It is certain that Guillaume's skills and experience will be taken into consideration when assigning him responsibilities."

The newly elected member also confirmed his intention to enter the House without taking the oath of allegiance to King Charles III, making him the first member of his party to do so.

Some 57,500 electors were registered on the voters' list in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne. As of late Monday evening, Elections Québec estimated the turnout at 31 per cent.

Baenninger received 28.96 per cent of the vote; PQ candidate Andréanne Fiola received 11 per cent of the vote, while Victor Pelletier received 9 per cent.

The cost of holding a byelection is approximately $600,000.





-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 14, 2023.