Québec solidaire promises to buy 10,000 homes to make them more affordable

Québec Solidaire (QS) wants the Québec government to buy 10,000 affordable houses and condos to "resell them for 25 per cent less" on average in a first mandate.

A QS government would start a $1 billion "Anti-Speculation Fund" administered by the Société d'habitation du Québec. This fund would be responsible for buying properties, renovating them and reselling them "at affordable prices."

On Monday, QS parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois compared the solidaire proposal to a real estate flip, but which would be done with the aim of making housing more affordable.

"Imagine if it worked in reverse," he said at a news conference in a park in Longueuil. "Imagine if we bought houses and put them back on the market at prices affordable to the middle class."

In practical terms, the fund would retain ownership of the land while the residents would own the home. By separating the residence from the land, the purchase price would be 25 per cent less, on average, depending on the value of the land compared to the price of the property. The profit on the sale would be fixed in advance.

The model is inspired by the community land trust model that emerged in the United States in the 1970s. It has developed mainly in the northeastern United States, notably in Burlington, Vermont.

When questioned several times, Nadeau-Dubois avoided saying whether a lottery system should be used to determine which first-time buyers would have access to government assistance. He said local organizations would determine the eligibility criteria.

The proposal comes at a time when homeownership has become a concern for many young people. The Association des professionnels de la construction et de l'habitation du Québec (APCHQ) estimates that there is a shortage of 100,000 homes in Quebec.

"Since 1990, in Quebec, the price of houses has increased six times faster than the world's salaries," said Nadeau-Dubois. "This can't continue."

If 10,000 homes are not enough to make up the shortfall, the Nadeau-Dubois pointed out that Québec Solidaire has other housing proposals that would allow for the construction of 55,000 social housing units.

Nadeau-Dubois does not believe that the proposal would create a class of privileged citizens while other first-time buyers would be left out in the cold.

"I don't think so," he said. "The fact that we are protecting 10,000 properties from speculation, it just generally calms the speculative dynamic."