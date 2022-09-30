Québec solidaire courting Liberal strongholds for the last stretch of the campaign

Québec solidaire (QS) will concentrate the last days of its election campaign in Liberal strongholds where it believes it can make gains on the evening of Oct. 3.

The QS caravan plans to stop by Sunday in the ridings of Viau and Sant-Henri-Sainte-Anne, on the island of Montreal, as well as in Hull, in the Outaouais region.

Co-spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said Friday morning he is committed to the Quebec metropolis in Verdun, a riding where the Liberal Isabelle Melançon won the 2018 election by more than 3,500 votes.

But he also shot an arrow at the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ), calling the political party "invisible" on the housing crisis and the environment.

He was asked if a Solidare deputy instead of a Liberal deputy would replace "four quarters for a dollar."

"I think it's replacing four quarters for a nickel," replied Nadeau-Dubois.

According to him, the work of QS MNAs has made a difference on several issues over the past four years.

The leader believes that his party is still the best placed to follow a future Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government.

"The bulwark against the CAQ in Montreal," he said along with his candidates Guillaume Cliche-Rivard, Haroun Bouazzi and Renee-Chantal Belinga. "A strong Solidare opposition to challenge François Legault on what are probably his two main weak points, the environment and housing, it will make a difference. It will force him to do more if he wins the election on Monday."

ANGLADE 'CONVINCED' OF MAKING GAINS OUTSIDE MONTREAL

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade said she is "convinced" of making gains outside Montreal on Oct. 3.

This is what she said Friday in a press scrum in Montreal, after a meeting with the mayor Valérie Plante.

At the dissolution of the House, the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) had 27 seats, of which only two were not in Montreal, but in the Outaouais.

After campaigning in Huntingdon and Orford counties, Anglade will continue campaigning in Montérégie on Friday.

"I think Quebecers are looking and deciding," she said. "I'm very confident. You're going to have some surprises on October 4."

Anglade also stepped up her attacks on François Legault's "leadership style."