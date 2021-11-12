Advertisement
Québec Premier Francois Legault meets super fan who got his face tattooed on his arm
Quebec Premier Francois Legault met a man who may be his "biggest fan" at a Shawinigan press conference. (Facebook / Francois Legault)
Share:
MONTREAL -- Francois Legault has undoubtedly encountered many of his supporters through his work as Quebec's premier -- but one supporter took his devotion to a new level.
On Thursday, an image of Legault and a man with a curious tattoo on his arm was posted to his Facebook page under the caption "My biggest fan?"
The tattoo is a greyscale image of Legault's face, taking up the majority of the man's upper arm.
But that's not all: the portrait is bordered by an array of colourful, geometric shapes, with "LEGO" -- in the original Lego font -- stamped at the base of the tattoo.
A video of the interaction was also posted to the premier's Tik Tok account.
"It's incredible," says Legault in the video.
Legault encountered his "fan" at a press conference in Shawinagan.