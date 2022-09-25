QS would be "combative and responsible" on climate as opposition, promises Nadeau-Dubois
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois promises to be "combative and responsible" on the issue of climate change if his party becomes the official opposition to a possible new Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government.
The Québec solidaire (QS) spokesperson again slammed François Legault on environmental issues as advance polls opened Sunday.
He accused the CAQ leader of having a "climate change acceleration plan" with his commitments totalling $7.4 billion for highway projects, including the third link project between Quebec City and Levis.
The environment is the central theme of the QS campaign, with Nadeau-Dubois often speaking of the election as the "last chance" for the climate.
On Sunday morning, he said he would put his seat on the line to achieve greenhouse gas reduction targets, should his party be the official opposition to that of Francois Legault's.
"We will work with him and we will do everything to ensure that this government goes as far as possible. And every time the government wants to make us back down, we will stand up and defend the fact that the future is non-negotiable. We will be responsible and combative," he said while visiting the election office of his Rimouski candidate Carol-Ann Kack.
APPEAL TO YOUTH VOTERS
Nadeau-Dubois took advantage of the advance poll to call on young people to go to the polls in large numbers.
"You represent a third of the electorate, you have the power to change things [...] Do not let this little bit of power there slip through your fingers," he said.
The QSleader had just called Mr. Legault "paternalistic" for his comments in an interview published Sunday in the Journal de Montréal. The outgoing premier said he "finds it unfortunate, that for young people, the priority, it should not just be the environment, it should be education."
"Young people don't need to be told what to think by François Legault. They need a premier who listens to them," Nadeau-Dubois retorted.
This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 25, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
Fiona’s destruction laid bare in video showing homes washed away in Newfoundland
A shocking video shows the devastating impact of post-tropical storm Fiona on the town of Isle aux Morts, N.L., as the sea overtakes land and scatters wood, tires and boats across the beach.
Storm chaser: Powerful hurricanes are not just an American phenomenon
Out of 24 hurricanes Mark Robinson, a meteorologist, has tracked, post-tropical storm Fiona was the most intense Canadian hurricane he’s seen and he’s warning these storms are not just American phenomena.
Ukraine receives U.S. air defence system
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States.
Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness
Russia's rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its 'army is not able to fight,' Ukraine's president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.
Despite warming temperatures, Arctic lakes are disappearing – here's why
According to new research, 82 per cent of the Arctic has gotten drier over the last 20 years and the reason why could come as a surprise.
Age and immigration: 'Very difficult' for applicants once they turn 40
Canada is credited for having one of the world’s most immigrant-friendly policies, but a CTVNews.ca analysis finds the criteria used to prioritize applicants based on age leaves many at a disadvantage.
Search underway for missing N.L. woman reportedly swept out to sea
A search is underway in southwestern Newfoundland for a woman who was reportedly swept out to sea after a wave struck her home during post-tropical storm Fiona.
After the storm: residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec survey damage
A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction through Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a coastal town in western Newfoundland continued to pick through wreckage strewn across their community, easily the most damaged area in the region.
Toronto
-
Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens tomorrow
Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange will open to drivers Monday morning.
-
'We haven’t found a shoe, a wallet, or a hat': Search for elderly Toronto man approaches 3-month mark
The search for elderly Toronto man Antonio Madeira is now almost at the three-month mark.
-
Daytime stabbing at Toronto supermarket sends two to hospital
Two men have been transported to hospital after a stabbing at a Toronto supermarket Sunday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
N.S., P.E.I. announce comfort centre locations after extensive damage from Fiona
As Maritimers assess the damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona, a number of comfort centres have been made available for residents to get food and water, recharge devices and receive up-to-date information. Here is a list of the comfort centre locations announced so far.
London
-
Public asked to avoid Meaford Marina for police investigation
Grey Bruce OPP are asking the public to avoid the Meaford Marina Sunday due to an ongoing police investigation involving a submerged vehicle. It is currently unknown if anyone is inside the vehicle.
-
Workplace injury sends one to hospital in Huron County, OPP investigating
OPP are investigating Sunday after a hydro worker suffered life-threatening injuries after being electrocuted just east of Wingham, Ont.
-
Collision on Highway 401 claims one life early Sunday morning
A two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Thames Centre, Ont. claimed the life of one person in the early morning hours of Sunday, according to OPP. The westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Elgin Road have since been reopened.
Northern Ontario
-
Second annual Timmins MiniCon underway this weekend
The Northern Ontario Expo is holding its second annual Timmins MiniCon this weekend, to celebrate geek culture and give local vendors more exposure in the community.
-
Ontario government won't divulge progress in autism program rollout
The Ontario government is refusing to publicly divulge its progress in enrolling children in core autism therapies.
-
Fiona’s destruction laid bare in video showing homes washed away in Newfoundland
A shocking video shows the devastating impact of post-tropical storm Fiona on the town of Isle aux Morts, N.L., as the sea overtakes land and scatters wood, tires and boats across the beach.
Calgary
-
Community of Riverbend turns 40, throws a neighbourhood party
A southeast Calgary community celebrated a milestone Saturday.
-
Stampeders lean on defence to tame listless Lions 25-11
The Lions also came out on the wrong side of the penalty tally. After last week’s thriller at McMahon Stadium included 215 yards in total penalties, B.C. was whistled for six penalties for 65 yards on Saturday. That included a critical major foul on Jordan Williams that gave Calgary good position near centre field before Philpot’s monster catch shortly before halftime.
-
'Firehall Baby' has chance reunion with the Cochrane man who delivered her
A Calgary woman is calling a chance reunion with the man who delivered her "fate."
Kitchener
-
'Everyone was out': Homecoming returns in full force to Waterloo region
On the morning after homecoming weekend in Waterloo’s university district, a group of environmentalists called the EcoHawks walked around picking up garbage left over from parties in the area.
-
Historical charges laid, accused in Lucas Shortreed case granted bail, inclusionary flags damaged: Top stories of the week
Police have laid charges in the death of Lucas Shortreed 14 years after the 18-year-old was killed in a hit and run near Alma, Ont.
-
Another report of a Kitchener fight involving over a dozen youth
For the third time in less than two weeks, police in Waterloo region are investigating a large fight involving youth.
Vancouver
-
Police say alcohol was a factor in driver running over man at Kelowna homeless camp
Police in Kelowna say they have arrested a driver who ran over a man at a homeless encampment in the city overnight.
-
Shooting in Surrey sends one to hospital
Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting that sent one man to hospital.
-
Motorcyclist fined, bike impounded after West Kelowna incident, RCMP say
A motorcyclist who sped away from police at more than twice the speed limit has received several tickets and had his vehicle impounded, Kelowna RCMP say.
Edmonton
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
Showcasing Tibetan culture at fundraiser bazaar
Edmontonians have the chance to experience Tibetan culture over the weekend at a fundraising bazaar for the Gaden Samten Ling Tibetan Buddhist Meditation Society.
-
'I don't want giving to hurt': Edmonton Food Bank seeks donations of any size as demand soars
Bags of food donations were picked up around the city over the day for the Edmonton Food Bank's (EFB) annual food drive, which comes as the demand for services reaches record highs.
Windsor
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
-
Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens tomorrow
Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange will open to drivers Monday morning.
-
Hundreds hit the pavement for suicide prevention walk in Windsor, Ont.
Lacing up your sneakers for a cause took new meaning Sunday as hundreds pounded the pavement to support suicide prevention in Windsor.
Regina
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
-
Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina
Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
Ottawa
-
OPP officer injured after cruiser rammed during traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police say an officer was airlifted to an Ottawa hospital after being rammed during a traffic stop.
-
Ottawa police warn of bear sighting on Old Quarry Trail in Kanata
Ottawa police say access to the Old Quarry Trail is restricted after someone spotted a bear Sunday.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to afford a home in Ottawa
A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers will need to be making at least $129,980 to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for the average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
Saskatoon
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
-
Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina
Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.