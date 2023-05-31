QS wants to add 'anti-private shield' to Quebec's health reform bill
As parliamentarians begin studying the 1,180-article healthcare reform tabled by Minister Christian Dubé, Québec solidaire (QS) is proposing three amendments described as an "anti-private shield."
Québec solidaire health critic Vincent Marissal will submit his three suggestions to colleagues Wednesday as work on Bill 15 resumes.
The proposed "Act to make the health and social services system more efficient" would create a government corporation called Santé Québec, responsible for coordinating the operations of the entire network.
The ministry would retain its role of dictating policy and determining budgets.
Among the many criticisms levelled at the reform, some fear the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) government wants to accelerate the privatization of healthcare to the detriment of the public system.
In Vincent Marissal's words, this bill constitutes "the most frontal attack" on the public nature of the healthcare network.
The MNA for Rosemont proposes withdrawing two articles -- 485 and 506 -- and adding a plan to bring certain services currently provided by private clinics back into the public system.
Article 485 would allow the Santé Québec agency to authorize the operation of private establishments that offer services comparable to those already provided by the public network.
Article 506 describes the types of services that can be offered by a specialized medical center if authorized by Santé Québec.
The third point of his plan aims to recover care the private sector provides, allowing the public network to repatriate staff and resources that have been "siphoned off" by its private counterparts.
On a more philosophical note, Marissal also wants to reinstate the principle of the "right" to "free, public and accessible" health care.
"This is major. Right now, in the law, it's a right. That right disappears in Bill 15. If you don't receive a service to which you're entitled, you have recourse. If it's no longer a right, you have no recourse," Marissal said in an interview with The Canadian Press.
Quebec's Commission de la santé et des services sociaux (health and social services commission) held six consultation sessions on Bill 15, during which stakeholders from the medical, social, union, administrative, community and other sectors participated.
More than a hundred briefs were submitted to the commission with the goal of improving the bill.
Throughout the proceedings, Dubé reiterated that he was listening and that his bill had room for improvement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 31, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Economic growth beats expectations with 3.1 per cent gain in Q1: StatCan
The Canadian economy grew at a stronger-than-expected annualized rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.
Eyewitness accounts: A glimpse inside N.S. fire damaged neighbourhoods
A burnt metal frame of a trampoline offers a tiny trace of the young family who until Sunday, lived on Jenna Lane.
Personality changes, confusion could be key signs your liver is failing
Imagine being struck with a sudden onset of confusion, struggling to think of words or to recognize your surroundings — and even ending up in the emergency department because of it. No, this isn’t a description of dementia, but of a common complication that can arise from serious liver disease.
Quebec firm to pay $10M to avoid charges over bribes promised to Philippine officials
A Quebec forensics company promised millions of dollars in bribes to officials in the Philippines, including a cabinet minister and his brother, as it sought lucrative police contracts, according to a statement of facts attached to a deal the firm struck to avoid prosecution in Canada.
Woman who accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 defects to Russia
A former staffer who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault has defected to Moscow and spoken to Russian state media in a news conference that lasted several hours.
Sia reveals she is on the autism spectrum
Singer and songwriter Sia shares that she has autism, in an episode of the 'Rob Has a Podcast.'
Alleged Russian 'spy' whale now in Swedish waters
A beluga whale widely speculated to be an alleged Russian 'spy' has entered Swedish waters, according to OneWhale, an organization set up to protect the animal’s health and welfare.
North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea
North Korea's attempt to put the country's first spy satellite into space failed Wednesday in a setback to leader Kim Jong Un's push to boost his military capabilities as tensions with the United States and South Korea rise.
Orcas ramming boats doing some 'teenage roughhousing': UBC researchers
Gangs of killer whales have been causing chaos off the coast of Spain for the past few years, ramming into hundreds of boats, causing expensive damage to some and even sinking three since 2020. And UBC researchers have a theory why.
Toronto
-
TTC investigating after fireworks set off inside Scarborough buses
The TTC has launched an investigation after a video of a firework being set off inside one of its buses surfaced on social media Tuesday night and went viral.
-
Pride Toronto director says Blue Jays have opportunity after Anthony Bass apology
Pride Toronto executive director Sherwin Modeste feels the Toronto Blue Jays have an opportunity to turn a player's negative action into a positive.
-
Police identify engaged couple shot dead after dispute with landlord near Hamilton
A young couple shot and killed after a dispute with their landlord near Hamilton have been identified by police.
Atlantic
-
'For God's sake, stop burning': N.S. premier bans all activity in forests, urges residents to abide by burn ban
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has banned all activity in forests as of Tuesday, and says the wildfire damage is “extensive” and “heartbreaking.”
-
'There is nothing left': 151 Halifax-area homes destroyed by wildfire
A wildfire in northwest Halifax has destroyed more than 150 homes and about 50 other structures, the municipality’s executive director of public safety said Tuesday at a news conference.
-
Eyewitness accounts: A glimpse inside N.S. fire damaged neighbourhoods
A burnt metal frame of a trampoline offers a tiny trace of the young family who until Sunday, lived on Jenna Lane.
London
-
Man suffers serious injury in possible moving mishap
Officers were called to Maitland and Grey streets at 8 a.m. where witnesses said a male was found suffering from a suspected foot injury.
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after crash at Victoria Hospital
An investigation is currently underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of London, Ont.’s Victoria Hospital on Tuesday night.
-
West London, Ont. house fire causes $100K in damage, snarls evening traffic
Damage is estimated at $100,000 and the whereabouts of a pet cat remains unknown after a fire broke out on a back deck of a west London home on Tuesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
9 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario, highway closed again
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is reporting nine active wildfires in northeastern Ontario on Monday.
-
'Home on native land:' A new push to change O Canada's lyrics
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie hopes the city will support calling on the federal government to change the lyrics of “O Canada.”
-
State of emergency in northern Ontario lakeside community due to rising water levels
Mitch and Donna Bujold moved to their Nellie Lake lot in 2018 for the lakefront view and access to the water, but in recent weeks, it seems the lake has been keen on accessing their property too.
Calgary
-
2 homes damaged in early morning fire in southeast Calgary
Officials say an early morning fire in southeast Calgary is under control, but two homes were damaged.
-
Kevin J. Johnston sentenced in Delburne, Alta., COVID protest
Former Calgary mayoral candidate Kevin J. Johnston was back in Alberta Court of Justice in Drumheller on Friday, May 26 to answer to charges stemming from a protest in Delburne in April 2021.
-
Orange islands in a blue sea: Why Alberta's urban-rural political divide still exists
The electoral map has been recoloured, but Alberta's rural blue hasn't budged an inch.
Kitchener
-
School bus driver killed in crash near Woodstock, Ont. remembered as 'a phenomenal man'
Elementary students are among those mourning the loss of a school bus driver killed in a double fatal crash near Woodstock, Ont.
-
'It’s devastating': Community in mourning after fatal crash in Oxford County
The Township of East-Zorra Tavistock and the surrounding community are in mourning after a fatal crash took the lives of a police officer and a bus driver.
-
Viewing parties scheduled to cheer on Kitchener's own Jamal Murray in NBA Finals
Kitchener is transforming into Nuggets nation.
Vancouver
-
Putting Surrey Memorial Hospital's ER on diversion may be the only 'responsible recourse,' staff letter says
Frontline health-care workers at Surrey Memorial Hospital say the emergency room should be shut down to new patients if staff shortages continue to create "perilous" conditions for people in need of urgent care.
-
'This has looked like a war zone for years': What's next for Abbotsford’s most dangerous homeless camp?
B.C.'s housing minister promises "big changes" are coming to Abbotsford’s most dangerous homeless camp. But critics aren't buying it, saying the province has known about the notorious encampment for years and done nothing.
-
Vancouver woman alerting dog owners after disturbing discovery
A Vancouver woman is spreading the word after discovering pieces of bread filled with safety pins while walking her dog Tuesday morning near Ontario street and 3rd Avenue.
Edmonton
-
This MLA-elect is the first Black woman to be elected to the Alberta Legislature
On Monday, Rhiannon Hoyle was elected to the riding of Edmonton-South, making her the first Black woman elected to the Alberta Legislature.
-
'We're going to rebuild': Indigenous communities look to recover from devastating wildfires
The East Prairie Métis Settlement is one of several Indigenous communities that were hard-hit by the recent wildfires in Alberta. As the wildfire season rages on, residents and community officials are looking among the ruins, pondering how they’ll recover from all the losses.
-
Alberta Premier Smith wants to 'reset' federal-provincial relationship while eyeing sovereignty act
Fresh off leading Alberta's United Conservative Party to a majority victory on Monday night, Premier Danielle Smith says she wants to 'reset' her relationship with the federal government, while readying to invoke the province's sovereignty act over emissions targets, if needed.
Windsor
-
Highway 3 reopenes after multi-vehicle crash
A section of Highway 3 between Leamington and Essex has reopened following a lengthy closure due to a multi-vehicle crash.
-
'Canola for a cause' truck vandalized
There is outrage online after an antique truck parked for photo ops at an Essex County canola field was vandalized.
-
Rodney man arrested with stolen vehicle
Around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Howard Road near Selton Line in Howard Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Regina
-
Tornado surveyors search for damage following first confirmed twister of 2023 in Sask.
Contrary to popular belief, a tornado can’t be rated by the way it looks, rather by the destruction it leaves behind.
-
Regina's Wascana Pool ready to make a splash
After two years, the wait for the new Wascana Pool is over, as the facility gets ready to make a splash at its official opening on June 8.
-
Regina sees a rise in crime this month, compared to April 2022
The Regina Police Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, with monthly crime statistics per district being at the forefront.
Ottawa
-
Here is the lineup for Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
Canadian Heritage unveiled the programming for July 1 celebrations, inviting Canadians to come to the capital region to "join the biggest party in the country!"
-
Beware the angry birds near the Rideau Canal
Nesting red-winged blackbirds are back in Ottawa, another sign spring has returned. But people running near the Rideau Canal say they've been hit by a wave of unexpected attacks.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | The hottest days of 2023 (so far) in the forecast for Ottawa
Environment Canada's forecast calls for sunny and hot weather to continue for the final day of May and the start of June.
Saskatoon
-
'It was a rite of passage': Sask. group comes together to save a nostalgic drive-in theatre
One of Saskatchewan’s last remaining drive-in movie theatres will be opening this season after months of uncertainty.
-
Warman dad left shaken after alleged abduction attempt
A Warman father was left shaken after his daughter informed him of an apparent abduction attempt.
-
'We are stuck here': Saskatoon woman says she can't sell home due to nearby shelter
A Saskatoon homeowner says her proximity to a homeless shelter is the reason her house wouldn’t sell.