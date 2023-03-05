QMJHL Commissioner Gilles Courteau resigns

The Commissioner of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), Gilles Courteau, has resigned.

The league's executive committee says it was informed about Courteau's "immediate" resignation on Sunday.

"The Committee, on behalf of the QMJHL, thanks Mr. Courteau for his commitment to the advancement of hockey in Quebec and the Maritimes," the league said in a release.

Martin Lavallée, the current assistant to the commissioner, will take over as interim commissioner of the QMJHL until a replacement is appointed.

The league's owners will meet later today to discuss the next steps, including action concerning player safety, said the release.

The shakeup comes two days after Premier François Legault questioned his confidence in Courteau, without calling for his resignation as the opposition had.

Courteau has been in the midst of a storm over allegations of sexual misconduct in his league.

The opposition accused him of perjuring himself in parliamentary committee last week on this issue and called for him to step down.

-With files from The Canadian Press