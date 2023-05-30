QMJHL: Commission calls for change in culture and governance in hockey league

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) is in need of major governance and cultural changes, according to a report by the Commission de la culture et de l'éducation.

The report by the committee, made up of several MNAs, calls for a change in the culture of initiations in major junior field hockey. It recommends that "sports federations develop a policy on hazing and inappropriate initiation practices."

The aim is to put an end to degrading acts during initiations, such as real or simulated sexual acts, tattoos, insults, sleep deprivation, and so on.

The report also recommends putting an end to the use of alcohol and drugs.

Last February, the QMJHL was rocked by several allegations of degrading and violent initiations by players to rookies. These included sexual violence, discrimination and other forms of abuse.

According to what was heard in Ontario Superior Court, young players were tortured, forcibly confined, shaved, stripped naked, drugged, intoxicated, physically and sexually assaulted and forced to drink urine, among other things.

The report also recommends that the league's board of directors "be completely independent and not include a majority of team owners or staff."

It also calls for more women and cultural minorities to sit on the board.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 30, 2023

