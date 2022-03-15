QESBA calls on Quebec government to allow some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English schools
Quebec's association representing English schools is asking the provincial government to consider allowing some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English public school on humanitarian grounds.
The Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) issued a news release Tuesday, saying it hopes the government will consider giving exemptions to some young Ukrainians arriving in Quebec and where appropriate, allow them to attend English public school.
"Some of these children undoubtedly have English as their second language and have already been through so much," said QESBA president Dan Lamoureux in a statement.
He notes the founders of Quebec’s Charter of the French language, René Lévesque and Camil Laurin, ensured that it would include a humanitarian clause for education in the English system.
"This is a prime example of the use for such a provision," said Lamoureux.
Ukrainian refugees, most of them women and children, are expected to start arriving in Quebec soon as Russia continues its weeks-long attack on their homeland.
