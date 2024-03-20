PWHL Montreal v. Toronto game at the Bell Centre sells out immediately

Within hours of going on sale, tickets to the PWHL April 20 game at the Bell Centre in Montreal sold out.

"The minute I got access to the tickets this morning, they were all sold out," wrote one hopeful fan on X.

Most tickets for the "Duel at the Top" between Montreal and Toronto are now going for over $100 on resale sites.

Resale tickets on Stubhub and Ticketmaster start at around $115, regardless of section.

The game is the sixth PWHL game played at an NHL arena and will break the attendance record set by Toronto earlier this season.

Toronto currently sits at the top of the standings with 33 points after 17 games played. Montreal is in third with 30 points after 18 games.

The game will be a chance for Montreal to get a win against its rivals after four straight losses.

Montreal lost to Toronto 4-3 at the Verdun Auditorium on Jan. 20 and was shutout 3-0 twice on Feb. 16 and March 8. Montreal lost 2-1 to Toronto on Sunday.