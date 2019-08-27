Some puzzling poles’ placements is perplexing passerby in the Plateau.

For the past three months at least three hydro poles have been planted in the middle of a two-block stretch of Napoleon St.

A borough spokesperson said the poles were placed in advance of a planned sidewalk expansion on the north side of the street. Concrete slabs painted with orange stripes were added as a safety measure meant to keep unwary motorists from driving into the poles.

A Hydro Quebec spokesperson said the poles’ position represents the edge of the planned enlarged sidewalk.

A borough spokesperson said another construction project on Coloniale and Napoleon delayed the expansion and work is now planned to begin next week, lasting until mid-October. Some in the area remain confused by mystifying masts.

“I mean, we’re human being. Obviously we all make mistakes,” said Ornella Kwate. “But I hope we don’t make too many mistakes as big as this one.”