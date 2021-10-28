MONTREAL -- A Quebec publisher acquitted of child pornography charges last year is suing the province's prosecution service.

In a statement of claim filed in Quebec Superior Court last month, lawyers for Editions ADA argue that the charges never should have been filed.

Editions ADA and author Yvan Godbout were acquitted in September 2020 of charges stemming from a horror novel written by Godbout, "Hansel et Gretel," which included scenes of child sexual abuse that prosecutors argued would cause harm.

According to the lawsuit, the limited scenes of sexual abuse in the book were not intended to be arousing, and the perpetrators in the novel were depicted as monsters.

The publishing house and three company officials are parties to the suit, which is seeking a total of more than $3 million in damages.

The Quebec prosecution service did not immediately provide a response when asked for comment.

-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Oct. 28, 2021.