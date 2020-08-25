MONTREAL -- The Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM) has announced their new contactless digital fare system, valid on all exo, RTL, STL and STM bus lines.

As of Sep. 1, Chrono and Transit app users will be able to purchase a ticket for 3.50, allowing correspondence on all bus lines for 120 minutes.

Commuters will also be able to purchase and use several tickets at once for trips with others. Ticket sales can be done anywhere with internet connection and do not require any additional equipment.

The new fare system is temporary. The electronic tickets are only expected to be on sale until the end of 2020.