MONTREAL -- Public servants in Quebec will start a "gradual" return to the office beginning next week, the provincial government announced Monday.

Starting Nov. 15, government workers will start a new hybrid model of work -- a combination of working from home three days a week and working on site two days per week.

By Jan. 14, 2022, Quebec is aiming to have 50 per cent of employees working in the new hybrid model. By the end of next January, the goal is to have 100 per cent of civil servants working in a hybrid way.

"The epidemiological situation finally allows us to begin the gradual return of employees to the workplace," said Treasury Board President Sona LeBel in a news release announcing the new directive.

"The government will therefore be able to experiment, very soon, with the organization of work in hybrid mode in the public service. I repeat: telework for employees whose tasks are conducive to this mode of work is here to stay. As of November 15, it will be the beginning of a new era for all employees. I am confident that this will lead to a better work-life balance and make government more attractive."

The government said Monday that the gradual return to the office will allow departments to plan accordingly and that the plan could change, depending on the COVID-19 situation in Quebec.

This is a developing story. More to come.