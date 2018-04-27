

The Canadian Press





Martin Coiteux, a pillar of Premier Philippe Couillard's Quebec Liberal government, won't seek another mandate later this year, saying Friday the reasons are strictly personal.

An economist by training, Coiteux said he does not know what the future holds.

"I want to have a life other than a political life, and the game plan is to not get back into politics," he told a news conference in Montreal.

Coiteux was elected in April 2014 in Nelligan, one of the safest Liberal ridings in the province, and headed the province's treasury board where he oversaw significant cuts to government spending.

Since 2016, he has held the dual portfolios of municipal affairs and public security as well as being responsible for the Montreal region.

Coiteux, 56, was one of Couillard's star candidates in the election campaign four years ago and he earned a reputation in cabinet with his rigour and efficiency, particularly in his dealings with municipalities.

Coiteux, who taught at HEC Montreal for 20 years prior to his entry into politics, denied he is stepping down because of opinion polls suggesting the Liberals are not guaranteed to be re-elected Oct. 1.

"I didn't decide to run because of polls, just as I'm not deciding to leave because of polls," he said, pointing out that surveys at the time he entered politics indicated the Parti Quebecois would win the 2014 election.

Earlier in the day, Couillard paid tribute to Coiteux for his "remarkable contribution to Quebec," especially as municipal affairs minister.

Coiteux joins fellow cabinet ministers Stephanie Vallee (justice) and Jean-Marc Fournier (responsible for Canadian Relations) in deciding to pack it in ahead of the election.

Others are reportedly contemplating their future, while about 10 Liberal backbenchers are also moving on.



