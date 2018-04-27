Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux will leave politics
In a press conference Friday, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux announced his departure from politics at the end of his term, citing "personal reasons." (CTV Montreal)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 7:13AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 27, 2018 2:56PM EDT
Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux will not seek a new term in October's provincial election, citing personal reasons.
Coiteux, a mainstay of Premier Couillard's cabinet, was elected MP for the riding of Nelligan in April 2014.
In a press conference Friday, Coiteux told reporters his decision had nothing to do with the polls.
His time in government was marked by two years at the head of the Conseil du Tresor, where he significantly reduced the growth of Quebec government expenditures.
Following a cabinet shuffle in January 2016 Coiteux, a former professor at HEC Montreal, was transferred to his current role in Municipal Affairs and Public Safety.
He will stay on as Public Security Minister until the provincial election on October 1.
Latest Montreal News
- Coroner to release IDs of 10 killed in van attack
- Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux will leave politics
- Canadiens fire assistant coaches Daigneault and Lacroix, add Ducharme
- Montreal-based vlogger faces ire over alternative cancer remedies
- REM construction ends weekend Deux Montagnes, Mascouche train service