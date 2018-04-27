

The Canadian Press





Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux will not seek a new term in October's provincial election, citing personal reasons.

Coiteux, a mainstay of Premier Couillard's cabinet, was elected MP for the riding of Nelligan in April 2014.

In a press conference Friday, Coiteux told reporters his decision had nothing to do with the polls.

His time in government was marked by two years at the head of the Conseil du Tresor, where he significantly reduced the growth of Quebec government expenditures.

Following a cabinet shuffle in January 2016 Coiteux, a former professor at HEC Montreal, was transferred to his current role in Municipal Affairs and Public Safety.

He will stay on as Public Security Minister until the provincial election on October 1.