Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux leaving politics: Report
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 7:13AM EDT
Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux will not seek a new term in October's provincial election, according to a report by La Presse.
Coiteux, a mainstay of Premier Couillard's cabinet, was elected MP for the riding of Nelligan in April 2014.
His time in government was marked by two years at the head of the Conseil du Tresor, where he significantly reduced the growth of Quebec government expenditures.
Following a cabinet shuffle in January 2016 Coiteux, a former professor at HEC Montreal, was transferred to his cuurent role in Municipal Affairs and Public Safety.
