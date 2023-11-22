Public sector strike in Quebec enters 2nd day, more walkouts expected later this week

Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers, particularly in health care and education, are on strike again Wednesday.

The workers are part of a Common Front of four major unions that have planned a three-day strike until Thursday, closing schools and delaying surgeries.

The unions say the government's most recent contract offer, a 10.3-per-cent salary increase over five years and a one-time payment of $1,000 to each worker, isn't enough.

"What's missing? Real interest from the government to be talking to us, to be trying to find a way to get a deal done," said Éric Gingras, president of the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ). "We'll see what [will happen] the next few days and on the weekend, beginning of the week, we'll see what to do next."

Josée Frechette, vice president of health care union Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS), told reporters Tuesday that workers want additional pay for night and weekend shifts and more vacation.

Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel, who is leading the negotiations for the government, says she's waiting to hear a counter-offer from union leaders.

A separate union representing 80,000 nurses and other health care workers is slated to strike on Thursday and Friday, while a teachers' union with 65,000 members says it will launch an unlimited strike later this week.

The Common Front says it plans to give an update on its next steps on Sunday.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.