Public sector negotiations: Common Front set to hold important meetings

The four union groups that make up the Common Front will meet with their respective bodies on Tuesday -- an important step in taking stock of the progress being made in collective bargaining and deciding on the whether to continue to strike.

The CSN, CSQ, APTS and FTQ will explain their decisions publicly on Wednesday morning.

The Common Front already has a mandate for an indefinite general strike, adopted by 95 per cent of its members, but it is unclear so far if it will announce a date for an indefinite strike in January.

"Everything depends on the situation, mobilization and the state of negotiations," they insisted on Monday. For the time being, all doors are remaining open, as negotiations with the Quebec government continue.

The Common Front said it still hopes to settle before the end of the year, or even before the holidays if possible. If necessary, it is prepared to negotiate between Christmas and New Year's Day.

The Common Front also denies having made a counter-proposal on wages. It does, however, say it made an "overture" to five-year collective agreements, as proposed by the Quebec government from the outset, rather than the three-year duration originally demanded – and it insists on protecting the purchasing power of its 420,000 members.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 18, 2023.