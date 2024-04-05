Public invited to pay last respects to Paul Houde at the Montreal Planetarium

On Friday, the public is invited to pay their last respects to radio host Paul Houde, who passed away on March 2.

The family of the popular Quebec broadcaster is holding a viewing in his honour at the Montreal Planetarium. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday.

Paul Houde died at the age of 69 from complications resulting from brain surgery.

During his career, the man beloved by Quebecers was a radio host, notably at CKAC and 98.5 FM. He hosted over 600 radio programs, most of them morning shows.

Houde hosted game shows such as 'Lingo' and 'Le Cercle.'

He was also an actor, playing Fernand, the erudite goalkeeper who knows all the statistics of professional players, in three of the four films in the 'Les Boys' series. He was also part of the saga's television adventure.

