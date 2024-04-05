MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Public invited to pay last respects to Paul Houde at the Montreal Planetarium

    Share

    On Friday, the public is invited to pay their last respects to radio host Paul Houde, who passed away on March 2.

    The family of the popular Quebec broadcaster is holding a viewing in his honour at the Montreal Planetarium. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

    A private funeral service will be held on Saturday.

    Paul Houde died at the age of 69 from complications resulting from brain surgery.

    During his career, the man beloved by Quebecers was a radio host, notably at CKAC and 98.5 FM. He hosted over 600 radio programs, most of them morning shows.

    Houde hosted game shows such as 'Lingo' and 'Le Cercle.'

    He was also an actor, playing Fernand, the erudite goalkeeper who knows all the statistics of professional players, in three of the four films in the 'Les Boys' series. He was also part of the saga's television adventure.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 5, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING NYC shaken by earthquake, aftershocks possible

    An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News