Public health tight-lipped on Legionnaire's outbreak at Montreal seniors home

The Sunrise assisted living home on St-Jean Boulevard in Dollard-Des Ormeaux notified its residents last Friday that there was an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease in the building.

In its memo, Sunrise management tells the tenants and their families that while symptoms are similar to COVID-19m, Legionnaire's disease is not contagious.

But that's of little comfort to some family members. John Kelly, whose 94-year-old mother was admitted to hospital, said he was given very few details.

"She started having difficulties breathing at the Sunrise," Kelly told CTV News from his home in North Carolina.

"The staff looked at her they didn't know what was wrong, if she had Covid, or pneumonia, or some other kind of respiratory illness."

So far, Kelly said he hasn't received a formal diagnosis.

Legionnaire's disease is a bacteria which usually finds its way into cooling towers or the water supply of large buildings. It is also airborne.

In the letter to residents, Sunrise insists all its water and ventilation systems are properly maintained and monitored on a regular basis.

Montreal's regional health board released few details about the outbreak. The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal said in a statement that, "We've identified the probable source of the outbreak, and corrective measures were put in place by sunrise to control it."

Kelly hoped for a better explanation.

"To put my mom in the facility like Sunrise is not inexpensive. It costs a lot of money. We pay a lot of money to get top care for my mother. And along with that care we pay for answers. And I don't think we've been getting answers or follow-up communications from them," he said.

In 2012, an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease in Quebec City led to the death of 14 people and dozens of others got sick. It led to a class-action suit against the operators of an office building for negligence in the maintenance of its cooling towers. The case was eventually settled out of court.

It was impossible for CTV to find out how many people got sick at the Sunrise facility in DDO. Montreal public health cited confidentiality as their reasoning.

When reminded that public health provides daily numbers of other illnesses such as COVID-19 and monkeypox, emails were not answered.