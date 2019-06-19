

Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





A person who had the measles visited stores in Laval in June without realizing they were contagious.

The Ministry of Public Health says anyone who was in the Walmart at 700 Chomedey from 1:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. on Thursday June 13 was exposed to the virus.

People who were in the hallways or boutiques near Door 2 of Carrefour Laval (near Lenscrafters) from 2:15 p.m. until 4 p.m. were also exposed.

Health officials say people who were in either location and meet the following criteria should seek medical attention:

infants under 12 months

people with weakened immune systems

pregnant women who have not been immunized against measles

People who meet the above criteria should call 8-1-1 immediately and seek medical attention by 4 p.m. on June 20 in order to have the best chance of avoiding the disease.

There have been several outbreaks of measles in Quebec this year, including a woman who caught measles in Europe, a health care worker at the MUHC, and a child who had not been vaccinated.

Symptoms of disease

Anyone else who was exposed should pay attention to their health over the next several weeks in case they develop symptoms of measles.

People who show symptoms should isolate themselves and call a doctor, or call 8-1-1, before showing up at a medical clinic and exposing others.

People can be contagious four days before they start to show symptoms.

The first symptoms to appear are usually a fever, followed by a rash with red spots and white spots in the mouth and throat.

Leading physician promotes vaccination

Measles is usually mild but it can have severe and lifelong complications, in addition to being potentially fatal.

About one in ten children who gets measles develops an ear infection which can lead to permanent hearing loss.

One in every 20 children who contracts measles gets pneumonia, and one in 1,000 develops encephalitis -- brain swelling.

About one or two children out of every thousand who gets measles dies from the disease.

Measles is especially dangerous for women who are pregnant and can force a premature delivery.