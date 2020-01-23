MONTREAL -- Provincial police have asked for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl last seen in Montreal on Jan. 21.

The girl, Fannie Rancourt, is from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

She is 5 foot 7, about 145 lbs, has brown hair, green eyes, the Surete du Quebec on Thursday wrote in a press release.

The last time she was seen, she wore a black reversible jacket with a leopard print design and a black dress. She had a large, beige, Michael Kors handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or, anonymously, to call 1 800 659-4264.