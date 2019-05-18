Featured Video
Provincial police out in force this weekend to promote road safety
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, May 18, 2019 12:42PM EDT
SQ officers have increased their presence on the province's roads this May long weekend.
During last year's Patriots Day long weekend, there were 147 total car accidents in Quebec.
Four of those crashes were deadly.
"Don't be part of the statistics," the SQ said on Facebook. "Be careful."
