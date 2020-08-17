MONTREAL -- Provincial police are reminding drivers to be cautious on Quebec roads after nine people lost their lives in the past four days, including four motorcyclists.

There have been 123 fatal collisions on Quebec roads since the start of 2020, eight more than at the same time last year – notable especially because there was a reduced ridership on the roads from March until May due to the pandemic. That should have resulted in fewer fatal collisions, said the Surete du Quebec in a statement issued Monday.

Among those fatal collisions, 31 involved motorcyclists. In 2019, the number was 19.

Speed or reckless driving remains the leading cause of death on our roads, said the SQ, adding that inexperience also played a role in many of the motorcycle crashes.

Distraction, alcohol and/or drug impairment and not wearing a seatbelt remain among the leading causes of road fatalities.

The SQ is reminding all drivers to share the road and be cautious of other vehicles.

"Drivers are urged to exercise extra caution around motorcyclists, including paying more attention to see them better, and motorcyclists are urged to be visible and adopt a behaviour that promotes their safety," the SQ news release read.