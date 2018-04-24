

The Canadian Press





Dozens of arrests were made Tuesday in twenty of Quebec's municipalities, in an attempt to neutralize alleged drug traffickers.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) stated that the people targeted by Operation Objection are linked to influential members of the Hells Angels. They live in many different regions of Quebec.

These arrests follow searches carried out in January and February in several locations.

Tuesday's police operation is led by the National Organized Crime Squad (ENRCO) and the Regional Mixed Squads (MRE).

A press conference to give details of this major operation will take place at 11:00 am at the Sûreté du Québec headquarters in Montreal.