

The Canadian Press





Dozens of arrests were made Tuesday in twenty of Quebec's municipalities, in an attempt to neutralize alleged drug traffickers.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) stated that the people targeted by Operation Objection are linked to influential members of the Hells Angels. They live in many different regions of Quebec and New Brunswick.

Tuesday's police operation was led by the National Organized Crime Squad (ENRCO) and the Regional Mixed Squads (MRE).

Police – more than 300 working officers – located and arrested more than 60 individuals. The investigation found that Trois-Rivieres, Montreal and South chapters of the Hells Angels shared territories that covered the Outaouais and Saguenay regions, by passing through Lanaudiere.

These arrests follow searches carried out in January and February in several locations.

Arrest warrants stand for several members of the gang, including Carmelo Sacco, whom authorities say is an “important link” in the organized crime network.

During searches related to the inquiry, police seized a variety of contraband items, including 21 kilograms of cocaine, 200,000 capsules, more than $2 million, 24 firearms, bulletproof vests, and Hells Angels regalia.

Pour en savoir plus sur le bilan du projet Objection, consultez le communiqué: https://t.co/qlwxB0QgAk

^CC pic.twitter.com/6goFpY06Xj — Police Montréal (@SPVM) April 24, 2018

Authorities said the results of this operation demonstrate that police are adapting their strategies and intensifying their efforts to destabilize criminal organizations, particularly the Hells Angels, and stop their activities.

Further arrests may occur in the coming months as part of a parallel investigation, they added.