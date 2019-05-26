Featured Video
Provincial ministers LeBel and Jolin-Barrette share embrace at CAQ convention
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 9:35AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 26, 2019 9:37AM EDT
Quebec premier Francois Legault made headlines on Saturday when asked about the rumoured tension between cabinet ministers Sonia LeBel, who handles the justice portfolio, and Simon Jolin-Barrette, who is the champion of Bill 21.
Legault coyly replied that he had asked the two to kiss, but specified "not on the mouth."
On Saturday evening, LeBel posted a photo of her and Jolin-Barrette embracing at Plaza Centre-Ville on the first day of the CAQ's annual convention in Montreal.
"What a pleasure it is to work with my leader Simon Jolin-Barrette and the rest of this great team," her caption read.
The convention continues on Sunday.
