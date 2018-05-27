

CTV Montreal





The family of a South Shore man living with autism is accusing the Quebec government of discrimination, saying it’s become impossible to find him a suitable place to live that offers services in English.

Mark Zeron, 48, has spent most of his life being supported by his parents. Two years ago his father died of cancer and his 87-year-old mother has fallen into ill health and requires caretaking herself.

Zeron’s sister Anne said the stress of finding her brother a place to live has taken a toll.

“I never thought at my age I would be raising two children under the age of 10, caring for my mom and worried about my brother,” she said.

Mark was recently placed in a foster home but Anne said the changes to his routine have caused him to act out and the family is no longer willing to keep him there.

The Zeron family said that the group home also wants Mark to be relocated.

However until a new home is found Mark is unable to move, and his sister Anne said no other bilingual places have been found on the South Shore.

Mark does understand some French but his sister said he only expresses himself in English.

While a complaint has been filed with the government, the family was told that since English-speaking foster homes are less frequent in the South Shore, it may take some time.

While Mark’s family is willing to place him in Montreal or the West Island, they’ve been told that’s not possible because those areas are considered different health sectors, and provincial policy is to push people toward getting healthcare in the region where they live.

"It's a bit harder in Montreal because they don't have many places either, so it's really hard because they will try to give places to the people who already live in Montreal," said Monteregie Health and Social Services spokesperson Jade St-Jean.

“I just felt completely let down by the system and I’m proud of my parents for working their entire lives to keep him at home and take care of him,” said Anne. “Now, when they’re old and they need help the most, they’re let down.”

Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois has yet to respond to request for comment from CTV News, but Health Minister Gaetan Barrette did address the issue on Monday.

"I don't have the details of the situation. You will have to ask my colleague, Mrs. Charlebois. But I can tell you one thing: it is our intention to make sure that in each and every case, when the situation is such as what you're describing, that the family and the patient will have access to care in English, to services in English, for the English-speaking community," said Barrette..

Anne said the family has been in touch with the Centre for Research Action on Race Relations and is considering taking their case to the Human Rights Commission. She added she believes there are other cases like Mark’s and the government needs to have a better system in place.