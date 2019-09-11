

The Canadian Press





The 28 provincial Liberal MNAs are preparing for an eventful parliamentary session at the National Assembly, where the protection of the French language is slated to be at the forefront of debate.

Provincial Liberals will plan their attack at a pre-session caucus in Bromont, Estrie, on Wednesday and Thursday.

The riding of Brome-Missisquoi is currently represented by the CAQ MNA Isabelle Charest.

The Liberals are asking to be consulted during the development of Francois Legault government's action plan on the French language. The file is now in the hands of Immigration Minister and Government House Leader Simon Jolin-Barrette.

When assigning the new responsibilities, Legault said that the issue of French in Quebec was "transpartisan."

"We are waiting to be consulted,'' said Liberal MNA Christine St-Pierre Tuesday. "I think that the French language must be the priority at all times. That Francois Legault decides a year after taking power that he now makes it his priority, we are very happy."

St-Pierre, who is the party spokesperson on the protection of the French language, says she is open to suggestions from the government.

The only one so far that seems to be that of "reducing budgets to the Office québécois de la langue francaise (OQLF)," she lamented.