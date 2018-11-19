

CTV Montreal





The premiers of Quebec and Ontario, Francois Legault and Doug Ford, met Monday in Toronto.

One issue that came up is Ford's decision to cancel the creation of a new francophone university in Ontario.

After Ford's decision became public last week, Legault said that he wants French in Ontario to be protected as much as possible.

The previous Ontario government, led by Kathleen Wynne, passed legislation in October 2017 mandating the creation of the french-language university.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, among others, have also denounced the Ford government's decision to not build the school.

Language instruction in Ontario is a touchy subject because in 1912, Ontario legislators banned schools from teaching in French after Grade 3, and highly restricted what French could be taught to one hour per day.

The move because people were worried about an influx of French immigrants, and although the law was revoked after 15 years, the reverberations are still being felt today.

The Quebec Community Groups Network says linguistic minorities should be protected wherever they are, and it draws parallels between French in Ontario and English in Quebec.

Economy, trade up for discussion

Other topics up for discussion include Legault's drive to sell more Hydro-Quebec power to Ontario, and Ford's push to make inter-provincial trade easier.

"First of all we're both businessmen. We both understand how to run a business which is fabulous and take the business approach to both our provinces," said Ford.

The price increases for electricity produced by Ontario's Hydro One were one key issue in Ontario's election campaign this year, with Ford saying the utility was gouging customers.

Legault has said that when it comes to electricity, he plans to make Ford "a deal he can't refuse."