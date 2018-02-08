

CTV Montreal





The provincial government says optometrists -- like other groups -- are trying to get public support for a sweet deal in an election year.

This week the Quebec Association of Optometrists said that 90 percent of its members will no longer participate in RAMQ, which pays for eye exams for those under 18, over 65, or with permanent visual impairment.

Right now RAMQ spends $65 million each year on eye checkups, and is offering optometrists a 5.5 percent increase over five years.

That adds up to $42 for an eye exam, and $12 for an optical emergency.

Optometrists say that is too little, pointing out they charge $95 for a private exam.

"There's been a threefold increase in the cost of upkeeping our clinic and we have top of the line equipment so we have to pay for that and for our staff," said Dr. Claudine Courey.

Health Minister Gaetan Barrette said optometrists are applying pressure on a government looking toward a fall vote.

"That's kind of obvious in an election year, everybody is coming up and asking for this and that and that's the thing that the population is expecting," said Dr. Barrette.

Premier Philippe Couillard said he expects many other groups will be seeking public sympathy as the election draws nearer.

"Between now and the election day, everyone with a demand in society is going to put it forward as a threat or as a menace to society: if you don't do this or that, this is what will happen. I would let citizens judge this type of behaviour," said Dr. Couillard.

The Quebec Association of Optometrists said it's been trying to work out a deal for three years without success.

Most members have already filed the papers to leave the medicare system by March 10.