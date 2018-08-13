

CTV Montreal





The provincial government plans to move 500 employees into a building it has purchased in Montreal.

Treasury Board president Pierre Arcand said buying the building will save the provincial government about $2 million per year over the cost of renting.

He also pointed out that the cost for space along Fullum St. is about $70 less per square metre than in the SouthWest borough.

"Also I think it's great for the east part of Montreal because it will create a lot of activity. So I'm pleased to be with Mme. Plante today because it proves that the government of Quebec and the city of Montreal are working hand in hand to make sure that we are doing things for the benefit of citizens," said Arcand.

Employees from UPAC, the provincial anti-corruption squad, will be among those moving into the new building, with employees of other public departments yet to be determined.

Government employees should start moving next year.