Featured Video
Provincial election campaign will begin August 23: Couillard
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard salutes supporters at the Young Liberals' convention, held Saturday in Montreal. There, he announced this year's provincial election campaign will officially begin August 23. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 5:00PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 11, 2018 5:29PM EDT
The provincial election campaign will offiically begin on Thursday August 23rd, Premier Philippe Couillard announced Saturday.
The campaign will last a total of 39 days, with Quebecers casting their votes on October 1.
The announcement was made at the end of the Young Liberals' convention, held Saturday in Montreal.
« I am announcing that on October 1st, Quebecers will elect a new majority Liberal government! » - @phcouillard #CJ2018 #PLQ #RDVLiberal #PolQc #Qc2018— Parti libéral du Québec (@LiberalQuebec) August 11, 2018
And now we know that the campaign will officially begin August 23, for a 39-day battle between @LiberalQuebec, @coalitionavenir, @partiquebecois & @QuebecSolidaire (+ other parties, but I’m noting the ones currently holding seats at #assnat.) #polqc https://t.co/KpHY5eKiiU— Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) August 11, 2018
Couillard's opponents and allies were quick to react. Health Minister Gaetan Barrette expressed his excitement via emoji.
"It is with the #PLQ that Quebec will continue to progress for the province's benefit and those who follow," he tweeted.
Voilà c'est fait! �� Gonflés à bloc �� nous, Libéraux, avons plus que hâte d'aller en élections le 23 août prochain �� C'est avec #PLQ que le Québec continuera de progresser pour votre bien et celui de ceux qui nous suivent �������������� #polqc #CJ2018 #Qc2018— Dr Gaétan Barrette (@drgbarrette) August 11, 2018
Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee, whose party has trailed badly behind the Coalition Avenir Quebec and Liberals in polls, also said he's ready to hit the campaign trail.
"The @partiquebecois is ready to propose a government close to the needs of the people and that will refute the permanent austerity that the CAQ and PLQ are proposing," he said.
Tant mieux ! L’équipe du @partiquebecois est prête à proposer un gouvernement proche des besoins des gens et qui refuse l’austérité permanente que préparent la CAQ et le PLQ. #polqc https://t.co/4p9nQJuNzW— Jean-François Lisée (@JFLisee) August 11, 2018
Latest Montreal News
- 'Please don’t speculate': Fredericton police give new details to deadly shooting
- A timeline of the deadly shooting in Fredericton
- MUHC prepares for Saudi residents to leave as diplomatic tensions continue
- Authorities probe how 'suicidal' employee could steal plane
- Group says closure of Camilien-Houde doesn't make Mount Royal safer