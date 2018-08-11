The provincial election campaign will offiically begin on Thursday August 23rd, Premier Philippe Couillard announced Saturday.

The campaign will last a total of 39 days, with Quebecers casting their votes on October 1.

The announcement was made at the end of the Young Liberals' convention, held Saturday in Montreal.

Couillard's opponents and allies were quick to react. Health Minister Gaetan Barrette expressed his excitement via emoji.

"It is with the #PLQ that Quebec will continue to progress for the province's benefit and those who follow," he tweeted.

Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee, whose party has trailed badly behind the Coalition Avenir Quebec and Liberals in polls, also said he's ready to hit the campaign trail.

"The @partiquebecois is ready to propose a government close to the needs of the people and that will refute the permanent austerity that the CAQ and PLQ are proposing," he said. 