

CTV Montreal





The provincial election campaign will offiically begin on Thursday August 23rd, Premier Philippe Couillard announced Saturday.

The campaign will last a total of 39 days, with Quebecers casting their votes on October 1.

The announcement was made at the end of the Young Liberals' convention, held Saturday in Montreal.

And now we know that the campaign will officially begin August 23, for a 39-day battle between @LiberalQuebec, @coalitionavenir, @partiquebecois & @QuebecSolidaire (+ other parties, but I’m noting the ones currently holding seats at #assnat.) #polqc https://t.co/KpHY5eKiiU — Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) August 11, 2018

Couillard's opponents and allies were quick to react. Health Minister Gaetan Barrette expressed his excitement via emoji.

"It is with the #PLQ that Quebec will continue to progress for the province's benefit and those who follow," he tweeted.

Voilà c'est fait! �� Gonflés à bloc �� nous, Libéraux, avons plus que hâte d'aller en élections le 23 août prochain �� C'est avec #PLQ que le Québec continuera de progresser pour votre bien et celui de ceux qui nous suivent ��‍��‍��‍�������� #polqc #CJ2018 #Qc2018 — Dr Gaétan Barrette (@drgbarrette) August 11, 2018

Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee, whose party has trailed badly behind the Coalition Avenir Quebec and Liberals in polls, also said he's ready to hit the campaign trail.

"The @partiquebecois is ready to propose a government close to the needs of the people and that will refute the permanent austerity that the CAQ and PLQ are proposing," he said.