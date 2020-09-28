GATINEAU, QUE. -- Ground beef sold at one of Provigo's Gatineau locations is being recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said on Sunday.

The products include the "Medium ground beef club pack" and the "Lean ground beef fresh club pack" in various sizes with best-before dates of Sept. 16, 17 or 18.

The recall specifically applies to the above items sold at Provigo's Hull location, at 1 du Plateau Blvd.

The CFIA is asking those who have the products in their homes to throw them out or return them to the store.

"Food contaminated with E. coli O157 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," the government website reads.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, cramps, and watery to bloody diarrhea.

"In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die," the CFIA says.