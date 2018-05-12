

The Canadian Press





As it's done for the last 12 years, Comite Pare-chocs will hold a demonstration to denounce the use of electroshock treatment on psychiatric patients in Quebec.

Spokesperson Ghislain Goulet said more than 11,000 treatments were administered last year throughout Quebec - an increase of 1,000 when compared to statistics from 2017.

The procedure, administered under general anesthesia, is meant to combat ailments like severe or treatment-resistent depression, mania, catatonia, and aggression.

The region of central Quebec, Goulet said, has reached a new peak, with nearly 6 out of every 1000 people receiving electroshock, or ECT, therapy. In total, between 700 and 800 Quebecers undergo ECT therapy.

It's a stark contrast to the national average. less than 2 people in 1000.

The committee believes that psychiatric patients are "extremely vulnerable," and in many cases are unable to give consent before undergoing treatment.

Two thirds of the recipients of these treatments are women, the organization says, and an additional third are over the age of 65.

A report was submitted to the provincial Health Ministry in 2003, Goulet said, recommending that the procedure be revisited and its effects and consequences thoroughly documented.

They're pushing the administration to take action and "protect the most vulnerable."

The demonstration will be one of several held in cities around the world, like Toronto, Stockholm, and Cork in Ireland.