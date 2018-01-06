

CTV Montreal





Protestors braved the extreme cold temperatures in Montreal and in cities across Canada on Saturday, calling for freedom in Iran.

Anti-government protests erupted in Iran in December and have quickly grown. The unrest started out as a demonstration against soaring food costs and high-unemployment rates, but soon became part of a larger movement calling for a regime change.

At least 21 people have been killed so far, prompting a group of people in Montreal to stand in solidarity with Iranians, saying they want to raise awareness about what’s happening in Iran.

“The student organizers are all arrested and we don't know where they are,” said demonstration organizer Sulmaz Moradi. “Who knows, they are going to be executed and we don't know if they are going to be tortured. This government is capable of everything. We know that their history has proven that.”

Many of the Iranian-Canadians protesting in Montreal were political activists many years ago.

“All these people you see here are political activists from 40 years ago, I'm here 30 years,” said protestor Bijan Jalali.

They also believe this new movement may succeed where they did not.

The group is calling on the Canadian government to put pressure on Iran to respect human rights and the right to protest.

According to Iranian-born Quebec Solidaire MNA Amir Khadir, governments need to be careful because the regime is claiming that foreign powers are responsible for the unrest.

“Change in Iran will come from the Iranian people themselves,” Khadir said. “Believe me. One thing foreign governments can do to help is to shut up and not intervene the way the US is intervening today. People in Iran need the support of people abroad.”