

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- A demonstration in downtown Montreal formed Saturday to protest the Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria.

Members of the Kurdish community in Montreal (Fondation Kurde Du Québec) and their allies say the attack could disrupt the stability of a fragile region and hinder progress against the Islamic State (Daesh).

The Turkish military offensive against the Kurdish militia came after US President Donald Trump abruptly decided last week that US troops would not intervene, a radical change in US foreign policy.

Trump's decision to withdraw from Syria, which has attracted numerous condemnations internationally and in the United States, is widely regarded as an abandonment of Syrian Kurdish fighters who were the only allies