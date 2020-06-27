MONTREAL -- A few hundred demonstrators protested changes to the Quebec experience program in Montreal, calling on the province's new immigration minister to overturn changes that came into effect on Saturday.

Similar demonstrations were held in Sherbrooke, Quebec City and Rouyn-Noranda -- an initiative of labour unions, student associations and migrants' rights groups.

Under a light rain, they gathered at the foot of Mount Royal, keeping their distances amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while holding signs that read "A promise is a promise" and "Quebec is us too."

The experience program permits foreign students and workers already established in the province to quickly obtain a Quebec selection certificate to gain permanent residency.

A new version of the program was introduced in May, following an ill-fated attempt to reform it last November that forced the provincial government to backtrack and apologize.

Requirements will be broadened in terms of work experience and French knowledge, and processing time will also be extended.

Last November, the Legault government was forced to backtrack after a proposed reform would have seen hundreds of temporary workers and foreign students sent back to their countries due to a retroactive tightening of the program rules to include specific university and technical junior college programs in industries the government said were facing labour shortages.

When she learned that her diploma would no longer be enough to qualify her, Carla Trigoso saw the ground slip away under her feet. The last few days were the hardest of her life, she said, as her family went $80,000 in debt so she could complete her bachelor's degree in sociology at McGill University.

The woman, who has lived in Quebec for four years, fears that her chances of finding a job are very slim in the middle of a health crisis. Not to mention that many jobs require permanent residency, said the young woman of Peruvian origin.

Liberal MNA Kathleen Weil believes that the PEQ, which she presented as Minister of Immigration under the Jean Charest government was “the envy of many jurisdictions.”

“We created this rapid immigration route because we wanted to retain this talent,” she said. “We compete with the world to attract them.”

“It tears me up, the changes that are made. It is not a reform. Reform is a progressive concept. We are regressing with this reform. We aren’t looking at human beings with all their potential,” she added.

Je participe à la marche avec mes collègues @drgbarette @paulerobitaille @franz_benjamin @stpierre_ch et la @cj_plq pour dénoncer les changements proposés par la #CAQ au Programme de l'expérience québécoise #peq, un programme phare en immigration ! #polqc pic.twitter.com/WOrsE51sKN — Kathleen Weil (@Kathleen_Weil) June 27, 2020

MNAs from Québec solidaire also joined the march on Saturday. According to party co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, this PEQ revision is a “solution to a problem that does not exist,” a way for the CAQ to fulfill its electoral promise to reduce the thresholds of immigration.

“It is the program that most easily allows successful integration, in particular because it allows people who are already in Quebec to stay here,” he said. “But from the moment the CAQ began to obsess over this number, they were forced to close as many doors as possible.”

Québec solidaire denounces in particular the exclusion of less qualified workers - who are often proud of the essential services performed in recent months, said Andrés Fontecilla.

“The truckers brought the goods that fed Quebec during the pandemic, but with the new reform, these people will never be able to aspire to stay in the country permanently,” he said.

This is particularly the case of Donalee Martinez, a trucker of Filipino origin who has traveled long distances for more than two years in the hopes of being able to benefit from the PEQ.

“Good enough to work, good enough to stay,” he said indignantly, in front of the small crowd gathered in the city center.

At the start of the reform saga in November, the proposed reform threatened to send hundreds of temporary workers and foreign students back to their countries of origin due to retroactive tightening of program eligibility conditions.

In theory, the goal was to match immigration candidates to the specific economic needs of Quebec, but the list of privileged areas included many aberrations. Faced with general indignation, Legault himself intervened to suspend then-Minister of Immigration Simon Jolin-Barrette’s approach.

The government has since dropped its controversial list, opening the program to all areas of training and jobs. Nadine Girault, who took over as head of the Ministry of Immigration this week, is now spearheading the reforms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2020.