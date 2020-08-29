MONTREAL -- Protesters in Montreal and other Canadian cities gathered Saturday to demand a reduction in police funding.

The Coalition for BIPOC Liberation is calling for a 50 per cent reduction in the budget reserved for the police to invest instead "in black and Indigenous communities."

Repost from @racialjusticecollective • Today is the day! Meet us at Place des Arts at noon, right in face of the metro,... Posted by The Coalition for BIPOC Liberation on Saturday, 29 August 2020

The group is also calling for the demilitarization of the police and "alternate community regulation to handle non-violent calls."

According to the group of activists, protests will also take place in Toronto, London, Montreal, Fredericton, Moncton and Halifax.

Calls to withdraw funding from police forces have multiplied in the United States, but also in Canadian cities since the death of George Floyd in the United States last May.

In a news release presented to the City of Montreal last week as part of a pre-budget consultation, the Fraternite des policemen et policieres de Montréal, which represents the 4,500 police officers of the SPVM, strongly opposed the defunding, saying that reducing the police budget will compromise public safety.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2020.